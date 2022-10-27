Letter: Wolfson will fight to lower the cost of living in HD26

We have fully entered the election season. For a mid-term election, this has been a busy and important year. There is a lot at stake, not only for our local community, but state and nationally as well. However, I want to focus on local and state issues.

During the past two years, whether you’re a Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated, I don’t believe one single person can say the economy is doing great. We are currently seeing one of the highest inflation rates in the past 40 years.

I do all the grocery shopping in my household. An 18 pack of large eggs went from $2.41 to $6.39. Milk went from $2 a gallon to over $4 a gallon.

Let’s look at gas. I’m just rounding off here, but two years ago, we were paying under $2 a gallon for regular unleaded. Now we’re paying $4 a gallon. Diesel was even cheaper than gas, and it’s well over $5 a gallon. Now there is a diesel shortage that is driving the price even higher, if you can even get it in the next two months.

Now, turn to deliveries within the state of Colorado. Did you know there is a new 27-cent charge on all deliveries within the state? This was a law that was passed by our current legislature to try and improve roads, etc. When will those increases start affecting us here in northwest Colorado? Probably never. We rarely get to benefit from the tax increase that we are paying to benefit our community.

Oh, and don’t forget, there is a new gas tax for all going into effect that will be incremental over the next couple of years.

With the power plant and mines nearing the end of their life because of our current legislature, we are having to deal with this out-of-control economy. Let’s look at mortgage rates, 1.5 years ago it was under 3%. Now, it’s between 7-8% With jobs being cut and mortgage rates that high, we will be seeing a hit to our local area in the next 5-8 years. Some of those workers looking to relocate will have a more difficult time selling their current house and buying a new one somewhere else.

We need someone who is going to fight to lower our cost of living again. We need someone who is going to advocate for all of us here in northwest Colorado. We are tired of being put by the wayside.

This is why I support Savannah Wolfson for House District 26.

Doug Winters

Chairman Moffat County Republican Central Committee