Letter: Wine Tasting Fundraiser couldn’t happen without all the support we get in the community
The Senior Social Center recently held its annual Wine Tasting Fundraiser, and we’d like to thank everyone who helped for their unwavering support including participating board members, many individuals and a large number of local businesses and organizations.
Suffice it to say, we couldn’t do it without all of you.
Kathy Shea
Senior Social Center
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.