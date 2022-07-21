Letter: We must do a better job with upkeep on roads at the cemetery

People of Craig, you need to go to the cemetery and see how your tax dollars are being spent keeping up the roads there. There are bomb craters all over in the roads. Some are as big as four foot long by three feet wide and 4-6 inches deep.

The man who works there has no time to try to fix them, as he has to weed around every marker and pick up the trash left by people who visit, in addition to picking up broken limbs, mowing the grass, maintaining the watering system and keeping the machinery working — all with no help. The fence is a mess. All twisted, broken done and ripped out in places also. This is unacceptable to our community, especially for me as a veteran.

Eddie Kiggins,

Craig