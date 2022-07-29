Letter: We can be proud of our local hospital
I am a native of Craig and I am writing this letter regarding Memorial Regional Health.
Recently, my son and landlord found me unconscious due to a drop in my oxygen. The ambulance was called and immediately responded and stabilized me en route to the emergency room at Memorial Regional Hospital.
Upon arrival, I was treated with the utmost care and consideration. The emergency room nurses and technicians, along with Dr. Rice, performed their duties with efficiency and compassion.
I truly felt they cared about me as a person. This same treatment continued throughout my brief stay.
I know our hospital has received some negative reviews and comments, so I’m submitting this letter to inform the public that we have a hospital we can be proud of, as I am. Thank you.
Judi Brown
Craig
