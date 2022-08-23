Letter: We are grateful for the care our family received from hospice
We would like to thank all the angels, nurses and doctors, and Memorial Regional Health Home Health and Hospice for their help in the time before and after Mickey’s passing.
For all the compassion and care you showed him, we are grateful. Thank you to Jesse Arthurs and his team for the gentleness and support we were given at this time, and thank you to all the friends that sent cards or made phone calls and donations.
Nancy, Joy and Robbie O’Conor
Maybell
