Letter to the editor: Ticket prices put a damper on family attendance

I was going to go to Whittle the Wood with my family. We all decided to go on Saturday afternoon.

I arrived before my family and was informed there will be a $30 gate charge because it was after 12:30 p.m. I told the gate people that I was waiting for my family and 6-year-old grandson. We were not going to stay for the concert, but to look at the exhibits and visit the vendors and food trailers.

I was still told it will cost $30 per person. I called my family and told them. Of course we called off the afternoon.

Other than the fact that it broke my grandson’s heart and he cried, I, nor my family will spend $30 to go in and then spend money on the park.

I am sure there were many other families that did the same thing. Some families drove miles only to turn around and go home.

I spoke to one of the vendors about this and was told in the afternoon, the visitors dropped down to almost nothing.

I am sure that the Whittle the Wood committee springing this on the public, the attendance at future Whittle the Wood will drop drastically.

Ed Wilkinson

Craig