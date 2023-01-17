Letter: Thanks to all who helped the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive
The Knights of Columbus #4131 would like to thank all the community that donated to our annual Tootsie Roll Drive.
Because of your generosity we were able to present $2,500 each to Horizon’s Specialized Services & Northwest Colorado Health for Hospice. A special thanks to City Market and Murdock’s for allowing us to set up in front of the store. A special thank you, as well, to all who donated their time to make this year’s Tootsie Roll Drive a success.
JR Ewing
Knights of Columbus #4131
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.