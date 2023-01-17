Letter: Thanks to all who helped the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive

The Knights of Columbus #4131 would like to thank all the community that donated to our annual Tootsie Roll Drive.

Because of your generosity we were able to present $2,500 each to Horizon’s Specialized Services & Northwest Colorado Health for Hospice. A special thanks to City Market and Murdock’s for allowing us to set up in front of the store. A special thank you, as well, to all who donated their time to make this year’s Tootsie Roll Drive a success.

JR Ewing

Knights of Columbus #4131