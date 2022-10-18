Letter: Thank you to our teachers, thank you to Meghan Lukens

Thank you to our teachers. The teachers in our community have the incredible role and responsibility of supporting our students and preparing them for their future. Each and every day teachers work tirelessly to make sure that our kids are receiving the best education possible.

Teachers in our rural schools also face additional challenges due to limited resources, underfunding and staffing shortages. Education has been central in my life, and we need to move forward with leaders equally focused on education because education has a direct impact on the future. Leaders like Meghan Lukens understand this responsibility.

Thank you to Meghan Lukens. Meghan is a teacher running for the Colorado House of Representatives in House District 26, which now includes Moffat, Rio Blanco, Routt and Eagle counties. She understands the need to ensure that education systems in Colorado are fairly supported so that our students have access to the best resources available.

Meghan is a great example of an educator and leader fighting for the future. She brings an intelligent and caring approach to solving problems for our communities. She will advocate for responsible solutions to our concerns. She listens with humility and empathy. We need more kind, passionate teachers in the state legislature.

Thank you to everyone who supports our teachers and students because that makes our communities stronger. Thank you to Meghan Lukens for being an exemplary teacher and leader for our students, our educators, and our communities. A vote for Meghan is a vote for our future.

Jo Ann Baxter

Craig