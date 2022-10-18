Letter: Thank you for the memories on the Craig Historic Walk

I want to thank everyone who made the Craig Historic (Ghost) Walk possible. I can’t believe it’s been going for these five years. I believe this year’s program was the best. The stories were top notch, the location at The Wyman Living History Museum was perfect and the weather turned out to be wonderful, with a full moon to boot. Thanks to all of you who donated over $1,000 to the museum those two nights. We have such a treasure here, and due to COVID and high gas prices, the museum has come under hard times.

Second, I want to thank all those businesses that got behind us with donations, advertising, and encouragement. James Neton, special thanks for the wonderful article you wrote up. All of you have been a delight to work with.

The Craig Historic Walk was a challenging project to start and keep it going these five years. Each year had its different challenges and thankfully, in the end, successes. As many of you may have read, I am stepping down as the director. One of our biggest struggles has been in getting and keeping volunteers. For those who have committed and followed through with that commitment, I want to truly thank you. It has been a joy working with you.

So, what is the future of The Craig Historic Walk? My desire is that it will continue. I’m hoping that someone or some group will step up with the preparation and cleanup, something that we sorely lacked this year. If you are truly interested, please email us soon at craig.historicwalk@hotmail.com . If not, I guess we will be history. This year we had 171 history seekers that watched history come alive. Of that, 48 were non-paying children. We want children to be interested in the past, and its relevance to the present. History is important, and as one of our characters said, “If we don’t learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it!”

Linda Olson

Craig