Letter: Thank you for supporting the Rubber Ducky Race for Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program

We want to express our gratitude to the many individuals and businesses that made the eighth annual Craig Rubber Ducky Race for Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program on Aug. 6 a huge success.

A special thanks to the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Committee for once again allowing us to join in on the fun and host our Rubber Ducky Race among all the other wonderful family-friendly happenings. From the firefighters from Craig Fire Rescue who dumped the ducks to start the race, the many volunteers in the river helping collect every racer, and the crowd of spectators who came to watch and cheer on the ducks as they bobbed their way to the finish line — we are so grateful to have your support!

This was our largest Craig Rubber Ducky Race yet and we are thankful for everyone who purchased tickets, sponsored the race, and volunteered their time and talents. We feel honored to have the overwhelming support of Moffat County and the privilege of providing Hospice for everyone in need.

Thanks to the many people who contributed to the Rubber Ducky Race, we are able to provide the staff and resources to make certain that our Hospice program can continue to provide compassionate, end-of-life care to anyone who needs it, regardless of ability to pay, and ensure that terminally-ill individuals in our community are able to die with dignity.

Northwest Colorado Health’s Hospice program was recently recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs as a “Premier Performer” for achieving an overall caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% of all eligible SHP clients in 2021. It is an honor to be recognized for consistently providing high quality service, and making Hospice family and caregiver satisfaction a priority. This award is possible because of the constant and loyal support of our community. Thank you Moffat County residents for being our partner in creating a healthy community.

Stephanie Einfeld

CEO Northwest Colorado Health