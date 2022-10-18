Letter: Thank you for supporting The Haven Assisted Living at OctoberFest

On behalf of all of us at The Haven Assisted Living, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported our second annual OctoberFest fundraising event on Oct. 1. The Haven Community Center was full of life and laughter, and we are so happy that the weather held out so we could enjoy our back patio too — complete with a rainbow.

We are so grateful to Apple Pie Order for sharing their lovely music, Yampa Valley Brewing Company for donating beverages, and the American Legion for cooking up delicious food. It was so fun to have community members of all ages come together to celebrate fall and share the evening with our Haven family, with more than 150 people joining us.

Thank you to our sponsors, this event would not have been possible without your generous support. We also have to thank our dedicated volunteers who helped make the event a success and the many individuals and local businesses who donated so many wonderful items and experiences for our silent auction.

You are helping us provide a caring home in Hayden for older adults in the Yampa Valley who no longer can, or want to live alone. Offering an affordable assisted living option for adults 55 and older means that our neighbors, friends and family may remain in their community close to loved ones and the places that are most meaningful to them. Thank you!

Adrienne Idsal

Director of The Haven Assisted Living