Letter: Thank you for supporting our annual Holiday Home Tour

PEO Chapter AJ thanks our community in Northwest Colorado for the support we receive each year during the annual Holiday Home Tour. This is our one fundraiser for the year, and enables Chapter AJ to award scholarships to graduating high school senior girls, as well as a new scholarship effort awarding a scholarship to a non-traditional CNCC returning female resident of Moffat County. Our organization is all about women helping women, and helping women further their education, whether through a traditional college degree, or certified vocational training program is just one aspect of how we work to meet needs of women in our area.

Special thanks goes to our four homeowners, who so graciously decorated their homes for this holiday season and opened their homes to our tour-goers. We realize a lot of work goes into these homes, and many husbands and family members are involved in this process. and we thank you for everything you do. We thank Jeanine Smith, Jorgia Raftopoulos, Jeni Giedd, Casey Doolin and their families for our successful 2022 Holiday Home Tour. No detail was overlooked in preparing these homes for showing, and included everything from Christmas toothbrushes in a bathroom, to heated kitchen countertops in home renovations. The Home Tour always provides great inspiration for decorating and future home remodeling projects.

This year, the winners of our baskets are Marlee Fedinec (gift card tree), Brenda Lyons (spa basket), Jeni Geidd (gourmet basket), and Laura Skowronski (home basket). All monies raised through the Holiday Home Tour support local scholarships.

Thank you to all tour-goers, many who braved the cold and snow during our Friday evening hours of the tour. Chapter AJ is always looking for homeowners interested in participating in our Holiday Home Tour process. Thank you for your support, and Happy Holidays.

Bonnie J. Hulstine

PEO Chapter AJ Vice President