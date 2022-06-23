Letter: Take a walk in the Veterans memorial park

City Park/Veterans memorial park is sure looking good. It’s well worth a walk along the asphalt pathway starting on the north end by the volleyball pit.

You’ll immediately see lush green grass and trimmed trees. Go a little further south and you’ll see progress on the new playground being built for our most precious.

Next along the way south is crystal clear pool water in the nicely spruced up pool complex. Just south of the pools have a look east at the banks along Fortification Creek.

You will certainly be impressed at the work done to clean up the vegetation and trim the trees. Keep walking towards the VFW and enjoy more lush trees and lawn.

End your walk at the World War II Veterans Memorial. Please stop and remember the Veterans who served and died so we can enjoy the freedoms our democracy allows, including our beautiful parks!

Tom Gilchrist

Craig