Letter: Subsidizing housing for hospital, school employees is not the city’s responsibility

So Craig’s future depends on government housing? Now the middle class needs government housing? Why do taxpayers need to subsidize housing for hospital and school district employees? This is not the city’s responsibility. Nor is government adept at fixing problems.

If a homeowner can only make a 2% profit on the sale of their townhome, what incentive is there to take good care of it? The city is planning to build a townhome for about $400,000 and sell it for about $300,000? That sounds like the typical way government works. Which taxpayers get stuck for the other $100,000? This will be a continual can of worms as the Craig economy constricts.

Government housing for the middle class — just what the founders had in mind for a free people.

P.S. Hey, City Market, break down and build a new store. You’ve been milking the cash cow long enough.

John Kinkaid

Craig