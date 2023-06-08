Letter: Solar is far too inefficient to replace thermal power

I was looking through the recent article that boasted solar power. It really made me laugh. The reason it caused me to laugh is because I made a few quick calculations.

If you take the capacity of Craig Station, 1350 megawatts, and divide it by the capacity of this solar farm, 4 megawatts, and multiply it by the 20 acres needed to produce that 4 megawatts you arrive at 6,750 acres needed to supply the power that Craig Station can supply from a much smaller piece of ground.

This is the fallacy of solar power. It’s a very inefficient use of acreage, and not reliable because it only works in full sunlight. Anything less than full sunlight, you either get quite diminished generation or none at all.

Allen Hischke

Craig