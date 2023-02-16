Letter: Residents living in dilapidated apartments need more protections

I feel for the tenants at Frontier Apartments. Many of these apartments in Craig are decades old and in poor condition structurally, and uninhabited due to mold, water damage and faulty electric. As for the building inspector and code enforcer, the city needs to take responsibility for inspecting apartment buildings on a yearly or annual schedule as long as taxes are paid.

Our paid public servants should care about the welfare and safety of the community. People who live in apartments work, pay taxes and are trying to save to get a home of their own, and some just don’t have a choice due to their income. We all should care about the living conditions of our city and county.

If landlords were not making money, they would not be in the rental business. Poor management and greedy owners only care about themselves and charge high rent on a dump. It’s time for the city and state to step in and give tenants more rights, better living conditions and reasonable rent payments, especially for hard working people and seniors. Low income should not be used as a discriminatory reason or for retaliation against struggling citizens.

Bo Day

Craig