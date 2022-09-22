Letter: Race for Colorado House isn’t a competition on who has lived here the longest

In my short time of just over four years living in Routt County, I have come to truly love and value this rural area. I have had the opportunity to meet and speak candidly with Savannah Wolfson, who is running to represent District 26 in the Colorado House.

It is important to me that our representation understands the challenges and mirrors local support. It’s vitally important that the person who represents us completely understand the challenges and expenses of buying groceries, gas, housing, raising children and having livestock.

This race is not a competition of who has lived here the longest, but rather it’s about who fully understands all the obstacles of a rural community. I want a candidate who experiences the same cringe my family and I experience when paying for gas, housing and utility bills, and groceries.

It is not easy to live in a rural area as costs keep rising and policies go against ranching communities — i.e. wolf reintroduction. Honesty seems to be a dying attribute, but I am confident Savannah Wolfson is honest and genuinely interested in supporting our district.

Voting in elections is our civic duty. With the upcoming elections on Nov. 8 quickly approaching, please vet the candidates that are running — don’t just vote for a candidate because of their affiliation. It is very important to have a candidate that reflects the values of their constituents and will properly represent and be the voice of District 26. Savannah Wolfson is just that candidate.

S. Brett Ferrier

Hayden