Letter: Pickleball hooks out-of-state guests
My wife and I just finished a fabulous week of pickleball in Craig with a wonderful welcoming group of players.
I found Sue Eschen’s name and number online and texted. Sue immediately returned my text with an invitation to play. We had a great week of fun and new friends who made us feel as though we were home in Texas.
My wife is a new player and everyone there did their best to place her at ease in getting her started. We could not have wished for a nicer group.
These folks are the finest ambassadors for the sport of Pickleball. We hope the city will do everything possible to support their efforts. We initially came to Craig for “Whittle the Wood” but we will undoubtedly return for the pickleball play and friends.
Will and Gill Carter,
South Padre Island, Texas
