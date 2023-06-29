Letter: ‘It’s not just a house. It’s a home …’

“Everything is behind this year.” That’s what I’ve been hearing while chatting with area residents this spring, mostly in reference to farm and ranch chores as a result of the wet winter.

I can relate. In my case, I’m behind with my spring cleaning. I like to say it’s because spring was wet and cool so I haven’t been able to air the house. Truth be told, it’s probably procrastination. Whatever the reason, my usual spring cleaning is now summer cleaning.

As I start to clean, I can’t help but think of everything that has gone on in this house over the past 20 years. It isn’t a big house but large enough for family and friends. It has been well lived-in, that’s for sure. Our grandchildren, Kenny, Jessica, Megan and Jaycee, were young when we moved to Pipi’s Pasture so a lot of the memories revolve around their growing up.

The back room of the house has always been used as a kids’ room. It’s too small for a lot of kid play, but that’s where the grandchildren found books, crayons, toys and an antique dollhouse (that belongs to my sister Charlotte and myself). Right in the middle of the floor is a little pink table and three chairs. When the children hit the house they moved the table and chairs into the living room where they had more room to play. Sometimes they were even allowed to eat their meals at the table. (What a hilarious image comes to mind when I imagine the grown-up grandchildren sitting on those chairs today.)

I remember how the grandchildren built a fort made of chairs, card tables and blankets, that stretched across the kitchen and sometimes even part of the dining room. One time, they made a fort with two rooms, one for Megan and Jessica and the other for Kenny and Jaycee. The girls called out, “Grandma, Kenny’s feet are in our bedroom.” Indeed, Kenny, the oldest, had pretty long legs.

Recently Megan, who lives in Alaska, and I reminisced about those early days. Megan remembered that they pretended that the large oblong rug in the living room was a boat and the rest of the carpet was the water. She remembered the days we took out the microscopes and looked at the mold spores scraped from the sweet corn leaves (among other things), and there’s a photo on the refrigerator to prove it. One of her favorite activities was playing in the teepee that we put up on the patio.

Whenever our grandchildren stayed overnight, they ended the evening by making milkshakes or root beer floats with Grandpa Lyle. The blender whirled away as milk and ice cream mixed into shakes or how spoons clanked on the special glass mugs as ice cream was spooned into root beer. It was a much “looked-forward-to” activity.

The grandchildren have grown up, and there are four great-grandchildren now. About three weeks ago Kenny and his family visited and when five-year-old Brian came into the house, he headed right for the playroom.

As I clean, I realize it’s not just a house … it’s a home.