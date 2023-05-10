Letter: It’s funny how the voters who wanted wolves won’t get them, isn’t it?
Is it just me, or does anyone else think it odd that wolves are not being reintroduced into the districts that voted for wolf reintroduction? Seems like it’s just like the bears and mountain lions, but if they’re a problem, then they’re relocated to the western side of the Continental Divide.
Ted R Wheeler
Craig
