Letter: If Biden were a CEO, the board would have him removed

I encourage each of you to vote if you haven’t already. This is an opportunity for your voice to be heard.

Colorado has one of the highest inflation rates in the nation. We are at an all-time low for diesel fuel supply — it is estimated only a 25 day supply left — which is used in nearly every transport for food and goods and many heating sources in the USA. We are allowing evil to take over our schools and influence our children negatively. Drugs are rampant and nothing is being done to protect our borders.

President Biden is so incapable of doing his job that if he were a CEO for any company, the board and stock holders would have him removed. If he was your grandfather, you would be charged with elder abuse for allowing someone with his limited capacity to be put in these compromising positions.

This is your chance to stop this liberal insanity with your vote. I challenge each of you to step up and save America and preserve our Constitution.

Bettina Magas

Craig