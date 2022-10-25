Letter: Four-wheel tracks at the cemetery

Something I saw recently got me all riled up. Has anybody been to the cemetery and seen all the four-wheeler tracks all throughout the cemetery? It just amazes me how disrespectful some people are to things that do not belong to them.

There are wheel tracks in almost every section of the cemetery, some as many as five to seven times in one plot — all around the head stones, over the graves, etc. If you want to see it for yourself, go look before the snow melts. It wasn’t done by someone working there because he is on vacation, and besides the grass and leaves are covered by snow. I just wish I could have seen it happen so I could have called the police.

Eddie Kiggins

Craig