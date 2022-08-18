Letter: Craig needs more affordable housing, homeless shelters, police and city buses
Spend grant money wisely. The $3 million the county got in grants should go for affordable housing, homeless shelters, the police department and city buses since there are no more taxi companies. River recreation should be considered last. Be wise and conservative.
Bo Day
Craig
