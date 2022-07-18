Letter: Class of 1962 reunion planned for this weekend
The class of 1962 is having our class reunion the weekend of July 22. We would like to invite folks from the community to come visit with us from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Luttrell Barn. Two of our former teachers, Roger Little and Rick Koch, will be there. We would love to see you.
Joan Snyder and the class reunion committee
