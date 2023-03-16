Letter: City must do more to protect renters from greedy slumlords

What the people don’t understand is that slumlords have the law on their side. It is time to change that, and impose rent controls and mandate better upkeep of their properties. People cannot enjoy peace, happiness and the comfort of a safe healthy home with greedy slumlords refusing to keep their property safe and healthy with poor management.

You can drive around Craig and see these apartments in disarray with danger tape on corroding stairs, empty fire extinguisher cases, balconies cluttered with trash and furniture blocking the walkways. There are junk vehicles in parking lots, and trash is everywhere.

Where I lived, many tenants have holes in their walls and ceilings due to water, and the smell of mold is everywhere. A lot of people living in these apartments are seniors with health problems. But many of them are afraid to speak up due to fear of retaliation from the management.

It’s a shame that in America, and especially Craig, the law is not able to protect tenants from such corrupt living conditions. If the Craig wants to be a nice place for tourists to visit or move here, the city needs to be concerned about the living conditions and how clean and safe it is here.

Bo Day

Craig