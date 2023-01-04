Letter: City Market should know Craig is a community that’s worth investing in
The roof of our City Market collapsed yesterday. The radio station put out a statement that the corporate office could not be reached to make a comment. In our world of hyper focus on profits to the exclusion of valuing community, connection and human life, I wish City Market would have come out and said, “No one was hurt,” “We care about our employees and our customers” or “We are dedicated to putting funding into a new roof.” Meaning, yes, we know your town is going to undergo radical change as the coal plant shuts down, but we know that a grocery store is a lifeblood to this community and we are committed to you as a community. From a citizen of Craig, we are worth investing in.
Elise Sullivan
Craig
