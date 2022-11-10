Letter: Be alert in watching for scammers

We would like to advise readers that Moffat County and surrounding areas are being scammed via computer.

Scammers are hitting the area hard, stealing thousands of dollars by accessing your computers and your accounts. They come from emails claiming to be from Microsoft, an anti-virus software or as “pop-up” messages saying “Please call us regarding your computer.”

Then when you give them access, they will proceed to get into your accounts and then ask for payment. Once you give them any personal information, they will login and steal even more money.

Steps you can take to protect yourself:

Never open attachments in unknown emails Never click on links in unknown emails If you get a pop-up message taking over your computer — turn it off and unplug it immediately.

The scam is usually trying to get you to click on a link, open a malicious document or website, or call a phone number. If your computer starts talking or telling you to call a number — don’t. If it tells you not to turn it off — do turn it off.

Most of the time, you’re safe until you click that extra link or give the so-called “tech-support” remote control of your computer.

Please report any attempted exploitation to the police department. Always, always keep a close eye on your bank accounts, and keep your passwords secret!

The Copy Shop Team

Craig