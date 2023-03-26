Letter: A big thank you to the young folks who helped me pick up trash
I just want to say how proud I am with some of our young people. I was at Loudy Simson Park letting my little dog run and saw all the trash people had thrown around the parking lot. I’m 84 and decided to pick up some of it while my dog ran around. I had a trash bag in my car and stated to pick up the trash. Young ladies and a young man were sitting in their car and got out and helped me pick up the trash. I am very proud of them and wish to thank them for their help.
Eddie Kiggins
Craig
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.