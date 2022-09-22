Letter: A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped with the Senior Summer Picnic

We had a fantastically busy week last week, and we’d like to take this opportunity to thank all who were involved in making it happen for us.

First, Dr. Derek Harper, who presented to us and was there to answer questions about all things feet, his talk was interesting and answered quite a few questions.

Second, a big thanks goes out to the Wyman Museum for again hosting our valley-wide Senior Summer Picnic, to Walmart for providing our picnic lunch, to the Kitchen Shop for their door prize at the cooking class, and to everyone who helped put that together. We had about 50 people from surrounding areas who enjoyed perfect weather and walking around the museum grounds.

And last but not least, thank you to the Moffat and Routt County Extension Offices, for helping us resurrect cooking classes. Melina and Megan were fun and capable instructors who connected it all with the Moffat County Cattlewomen, who provided the meat for this first go-round entitled “One protein, 3 meals.”

The participating ranches included Dry Fork Ranch, 5 Bar Angus and Stetson livestock. The menu was universal and easy, and the participants not only got to have lunch from their efforts, everyone went home with food the class had put together.

We look forward to the next class, which will have a holiday theme. Contact the Senior Social Center in the upcoming weeks for more info on that. We also want to give a special shout out to Derrick from the Copy Shop for his donation.

We are lucky to live in a community that values the seniors here and participate in activities and show their support to keep our seniors young at heart.

Kathy Shea

Senior Social Center