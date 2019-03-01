Lengthy roadwork project to slow Craig traffic on Highway 40

Starting Monday, March 4, the left lanes of two bridge structures in Craig will be closed. The bridges are located on US Highway 40 over Fortification Creek, according to a news release from maintenance crews with Colorado Department of Transportation.

Traffic delays of up to 10 minutes are expected during morning and evening commute hours and drivers are asked to plan additional time for a commute through the construction zone.

A single lane will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Westbound US 40 motorists will experience speed limits that are reduced to 30 miles per hour over the bridges.

Additionally, there is a 12-foot wide load restriction.

Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Work on these bridges will continue through the spring and summer.

For more information, contact the project team at 970-717-0100.