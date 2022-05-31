Leadership change in store for Moffat County United Way

Moffat County United Way Executive Director Kristen Olson, center, stands alongside Program Assistant Karen Stillion, left, and Community Impact Coordinator Cyndee Stamper Lougee. Olson has announced she will be leaving her post in August.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Moffat County United Way Executive Director Kristen Olson has given notice that she will be leaving the organization in August.

In August, Olson and her significant other will be moving to Florida. She doesn’t have another job lined up at this point, as Olson said she is still searching for a position in Florida that will bring her as much fulfillment as Moffat County United Way has.

“I am really sad in the sense that I see so many good things happening for our organization, and I am sad I am not going to be a part of that,” Olson said.

Olson has been working for United Way for six years, beginning her career with the nonprofit organization as a community impact coordinator for three years before stepping into the director’s role.

“Kristen has been a huge asset to Moffat County United Way in the six years she has been with our organization, and she has done so much to help our community and the citizens who live here,” said Gina Duran, Moffat County United Way board president. “(Olson) is going to be extremely missed. However, we are happy for her and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Since Olson has stepped into the director role, the organization has expanded its programming and staff. During the COVID-19 shutdowns, Moffat County United Way also received a state grant that helped the nonprofit pump more assistance into the community.

Thanks to the state funding and key partnerships with Yampa Valley Bank and the City of Craig, Moffat County United Way provided assistance with housing, transportation and utilities to more than 165 households in the community during the pandemic.

Olson said that despite the challenges the community has faced and will face in the coming years, the organization has been well supported locally and remains in a strong position. Olson said she’s seen many people rise to the occasion and support the community, as well as United Way.

“I am truly excited about whomever the board chooses to lead this organization next,” Olson said.

Duran said the board’s executive committee is going to meet this week to interview candidates for the executive director role.

It is a tough hiring market, and the board has received only a small number of applicants so far, Duran added. However, the board remains hopeful someone who is passionate about helping the community and up for the challenge will come forward.

“The position is so unique in the sense that we impact so many people through our direct services, as well as working with nonprofits and government agencies,” Olson said, adding that this would be a good job for someone who is passionate about people, loves public speaking and building relationships, and is ready to roll up his or her sleeves to work in a small office environment.

The board is searching locally and has advertised the position on the United Way worldwide job board. Anyone interested in the position can visit UnitedWayMoffat.org for more information.

The board hopes to offer the job to a candidate this month, and for a new director to start work in July. Under this transition plan, Olson would spend about a month training the incoming director.

For her next endeavor, Olson said she is still passionate about combating poverty and helping address instability that people experience daily.

She also said that she loves the United Way network and it will be hard to find work that’s as rewarding as what she has done with the organization.

“It’s been an honor to serve the community, live in this community and to serve this organization,” Olson said. “I remember when I first moved here, people were so kind and open to me, and I felt like I belonged.”