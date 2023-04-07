LDS Church to celebrate Easter at 11 a.m. Sunday
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate its Easter service at 11 a.m. Sunday.
The time was incorrect on page 11 of Friday’s edition of the Craig Press. The church is at 1295 W. Ninth St. in Craig and 437 North St. in Baggs, Wyoming.
