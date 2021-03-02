Lawmakers pitch power authority to beef up electric grid, avoid Texas-level price spikes in Colorado

Colorado needs a new powerline-building authority and its own regional compact for affordable backup supply in order to avoid energy fights like those in Texas and at home over who should pay for pricey impacts from the same cold front, according to legislation backed by bipartisan Senate sponsors.

The proposed law, Senate Bill 72, would also create a faster review for approving vital new transmission projects in Colorado, which critics say are too often blocked by overlapping regulation and lack of cooperation among utilities and communities.

State Sen. Chris Hansen, a Denver Democrat, and state Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican, call their streamlined power pitch a “multibillion dollar conversation” for Colorado consumers.

To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here .