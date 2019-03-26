Law enforcement on the lookout for missing Western Slope man

GRAND JUNCTION — Mesa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about the whereabouts of a missing person.

Franklin "Frank" Taylor, 53, was reported missing Tuesday, March 26 by friends under suspicious circumstances, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen Friday, March 22 at 10 p.m. at his residence on Grand Junction’s 2800 block of C ½ Road.

Taylor is described as a white male, 6'5, 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to have facial hair.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating.

Investigators are requesting anyone with information about Taylor's location or disappearance to call 970-242-6707 or 911.