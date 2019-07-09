Updated: CBI issues Endangered Missing Person Alert for Western Slope family

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate the whereabouts of a Clifton woman and her three children to determine their well-being, according to a news release from the agency.

The initial release was followed by a second at about 6 p.m. that stated Colorado Bureau of Investigation has officially issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for the family.

Shiann Moore, 27, of Clifton is believed to be with her three children, Lillie Faries, 10, Timothy Pearce, 7, and Sabrina Pearce, 10 months.

They were reported missing Monday night by family who have not heard from them in several days. They were last seen Saturday evening at a residence on East Carolina Avenue in Fruita. They are believed to be traveling in a 2001 silver Pontiac Grand Prix with a Colorado license plate GOA169.

In the initial release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said investigators do not have anything to indicate the family is in immediate danger, but would like to verify Moore and her children are safe.

Shiann Moore

Courtesy Photo

Shiann Moore is described as a white female, 27 years old, 4’ 11, 125 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. It is possible she could have a different hair color.

Lillie Faries and Timothy Pearce

Courtesy Photo

Lillie Faries, 10, is described as a white female, 4’, 60 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sabrina Pearce

Courtesy Photo

Timothy Pearce is a 7-year-old boy, Sabrina Pearce is a 10-month-old girl.

If seen, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707 or call 911.