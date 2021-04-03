Lauren Boebert’s 2022 re-election race is off to an expensive start

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and a top Democratic challenger claim they raised a combined $1.3 million in the first three months of this year, an early sign that the 2022 contest for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District will be expensive.

Boebert, a freshman Republican from Silt, raised more than $700,000 last quarter, according to her campaign. In a statement, Boebert said it’s critical “for freedom-loving Republicans to take back the House” and to lessen the power of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“It’s time to stop Pelosi’s liberal train wreck from shutting down our businesses, shutting down our schools and wrapping and stacking thousands of foreign kids in foil like baked potatoes,” she said, referring to an influx of migrants that have overwhelmed detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan from Vail has raised more than $630,000 since entering the 3rd District race in early February, according to her campaign.

