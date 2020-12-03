Lauren Boebert leads Colorado Republicans in pushing Trump’s baseless election claims
“This isn’t a radical position to take,” congresswoman-elect says
Among Colorado Republicans, Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert has emerged as the most ardent and outspoken advocate of President Donald Trump’s unproven claims of widespread election fraud.
At a time when congressional Republicans from Colorado are shying away and remaining mum on election results — neither acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden’s victory nor endorsing Trump’s accusations — Boebert has unabashedly claimed that America’s presidential election was fraudulent.
“There is no way that anyone can call the 2020 presidential election fair. We have to make this right,” Boebert told her massive social media following Sunday.
During a brief interview Monday afternoon, conducted during a break in Boebert’s freshman orientation, the congresswoman-elect was asked whether she is convinced Trump beat Biden. She stopped short of making that claim.
“This is a contested election. I’m convinced that President Trump should not stop fighting to prove the results to be fair and just and legal,” she replied.
“This isn’t a radical position to take, to question whether all legal votes are accounted for, and we should always want that. So, I think we should be going through every measure possible to make sure that we get there,” she added.
To read the rest of the Colorado Sun article, click here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User