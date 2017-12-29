Latest warrants issued by Craig Police Department

CRAIG – Local law enforcement is seeking help to locate two people.

Sofia Monique Espino, 19, is wanted for fraud and impersonation. She is a white female about five feet, five inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Also wanted is David Oberg, 63, on charges of contempt of court and failure to comply. He is a white male about five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds he has hazel eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information about the location of Espino or Oberg is asked to contact the Craig Police Department at 970-826-2360.