Latest Moffat County variance request approved by CDPHE Monday morning

Moffat County received approval from Governor Jared Polis’ office, as well as the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Monday morning regarding its latest variance request.

In the request submitted June 2, Moffat County’s Board of Public Health specifically requested that outdoor youth and adult recreational sports leagues be allowed up to 50 people outdoors, and 25 people indoors. Additionally, the Moffat County Board of Health requested further permission to hold outdoor events of 100 people and indoor events of 50 people with strict mitigation protocols in place. The Board of Health also requested that the gathering size be increased from 10 to 50 people total, practicing social distancing and mitigation.

CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan approved the variance request Monday morning, with some additional requirements.

In order to achieve 6 feet social distancing, the limit is 50 percent of the posted occupancy code limit ensuring a minimum 28 square feet per person not to exceed more than 100 people at any given time in a confined indoor space, and 175 people in any outdoor setting. Note that this is the maximum size for both indoor and outdoor settings, and the county may choose to authorize openings of smaller sizes as outlined in the variance application.

The above-referenced upper limits apply to your request for youth recreational participants.

The Board of Health requested the variance due to Moffat County’s low prevalence of COVID‐19 and its ability to detect and respond quickly to any new cases. The Board of Health recognized that Moffat County residents are ready to gather in safe settings and believe that reopening the community will benefit residents mentally, physically and socially.

While numbers continue to remain low in Moffat County, Ryan said that the county must not exceed more than 4 new cases in a two-week period under the new variance.

“If the County observes more than 4 cases in a two week period, notify CDPHE and then implement a mitigation plan for 2 weeks​ to try and restore virus transmission levels to the baseline under which the variance was approved,” Ryan said. “If after 2 weeks the levels are not restored, then the capacity limits are automatically adjusted to the maximum of the new level (low goes to medium,medium goes to high).​ If the county started at the “high” level for the variance, and after the 2 weeks of mitigation the baseline has not been restored, then the variance is rescinded. Additionally, CDPHE reserves the right to modify or rescind this variance approval as circumstances warrant.”

