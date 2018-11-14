Late night maintenance raises suspicions: On the record Nov. 13

Editor's Note: The Craig Regional Communication Center housed in the Public Safety Center in Craig was impacted by an internet and telephone outage on Monday, Nov. 12 and most of the day Tuesday, Nov. 13. During this time incident logs were handwritten and were unavailable to the press.

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, Nov. 13

6:53 a.m. In Craig, officers from the Craig Police Department received a Safe2Tell report. It was one of two such reports recorded as received on Tuesday. Both incidents are under investigation.

12:30 p.m. Near the intersection of East 13th Street and Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A gray Chevrolet Avalanche collided with a deer. The driver was not injured. The deer survived the initial impact but was on the ground injured. The fate of the deer is unknown.

5:15 p.m. Near the intersection of Woodbury Drive and West Victory Way, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. Two older model SUVs, one a Ford Explorer, collided in the intersection. There were no injuries. One driver was issued with a traffic citation.

5:42 p.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Street, officers responded to a caller reporting broken pipes and requesting to have the water turned off at the curb. Officers notified the water department.

6:45 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded when a caller reported possible domestic violence in progress. The caller said a woman was heard yelling, "stop hurting me." Upon investigation, officers discovered it was verbal only. The woman said she was injured at work.

8:03 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers received a call reporting a possible scam. The caller stated that she had 11 messages on her voice mail from someone claiming her social security number has suspicious activity and should be suspended immediately.

8:36 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers cited a 23-year-old Craig man for trespassing.

9:23 p.m. On the 900 block of Taylor Street, officers investigated a report of suspicious people with flashlights inside a house that had been vacant for six months. Officers contacted the suspicious people. They are winterizing houses and provided offers with an address for a second house they were working on that night.

10:25 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident. The caller reported that a man and woman, who did not live in the unit they were near, were fighting or threatening to fight each other. Upon investigation, officers learned it was a verbal argument between brother and sister.