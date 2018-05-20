Last step for Luttrell Barn historic designation is Craig City Council approval

CRAIG — The Craig City Council is expected to consider granting the Luttrell Barn historic designation during its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 22.

The barn, built in 1904, has been undergoing renovations since the Save the Barn Committee purchased it in March 2017. Members of the committee have since founded the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center Foundation, which is leading the efforts to gain historic designation.

The foundation leases the land on which the barn sits — located at the Moffat County Fairgrounds — from the county. A clause in the Land Use Code says an owner who owns 100 percent of a site must be the one to submit an application for historic designation. Last week, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners signed a letter of support for the designation. The letter allowed the foundation to apply for the designation, though the foundation does not own the land.

The Community Foundation of Northwest Colorado also recommended historic designation for the barn.

City council approval is the final step in acquiring historic designation for the Luttrell Barn.

Before the regular meeting, the council will hold a budget workshop beginning at 5 p.m. The following items are also on city council's agenda.

• Council will consider an amended site plan, which will allow Craig Powersports to expand its existing facility.

• Council will vote on Resolution 5, which would establish fees related to special events under the new municipal sales tax.

• Council will award bids for materials and installation in the water main repair project.

• Council will award a bid for cleaning services at City Hall and the Center of Craig.

• Staff from the city Finance and Water/Wastewater Departments will present monthly reports.

• Council will hold an executive session to discuss personnel matters and receive legal advice from the city attorney.

Documents related to agenda items can be found on the city's website.