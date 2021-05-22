Last in line: Senior Courtney Williams holds a unique view of the Class of 2021

Courtney Williams has had a unique view of a class she describes as a wild and crazy bunch.



As the alphabetically last member of the Class of 2021, senior Courtney Williams has had a unique view of a class she describes as a wild and crazy bunch.

Growing up in Moffat County, Williams has always been the last name listed in the class throughout her school years. Williams, who started school in the Moffat County School District before moving to Wyoming, moved back in eighth grade and has grown up with the Class of 2021, often from the end of the line.

For her, she’s always had the mindset of saving the best for last.

“It’s just something I’m kind of used to,” Williams, who will be the last name called on graduation day, said. “It’s been that way all my life, honestly. It doesn’t bother me at all; I actually find it to be pretty cool.

“It’s just very normal for me. I have always had stage fright and been super shy, so being at the very back was always comforting to me,” Williams added.

The senior knows a thing or two about being last on graduation day, experiencing that feat in kindergarten. Though she doesn’t quite remember what it was like in kindergarten, she’s looking forward to hearing her name called last during Moffat County High School’s graduation, saying it comes with some pressure in the end.

“The last person’s name is the last person you will see from that class,” Williams said. “So, there’s some pressure there, the more I think about it. I’m at the point where I wonder, ’do I need to say something at the end?’ I’m thinking about how do I make the class of 2021 unique and stand out in the end.

“I don’t know what I’ll do, if I do anything,” Williams said. “It will be fun; I’ll think of something seniory and fun to celebrate us as a class.”

Once graduation is over, Williams will embark on a path she’s eyed for the last few years: becoming a certified Emergency Medical Technician through Colorado Northwestern Community College.

“I’ve enrolled into the EMT classes at CNCC, but I have to wait until September to start,” Williams said. “I’m going to get my certification, and I’m working on getting my license to become an EMT.”

“I’ve just been drawn to that because it’s always something different, a rush of adrenaline, where you can take something gone wrong and turn it into a positive,” Williams added.

Though she appears dead-set on the path of an EMT, Williams had a different path in mind before a medical issue caused her to change her career path.

As a freshman, Williams’ goal was to join the Navy, gain world experience, and then become a police officer and ultimately retire down the road from law enforcement. Williams went deaf two years ago, causing her to receive hearing aids, ending any dreams of joining the Navy and embarking on a career in law enforcement.

“It [going deaf] happened over time,” Williams said. “I had tubes in my ears when I was younger, and when I had them removed fluid started building up behind the eardrum. Scarring from the tubes slowed down the beat of my eardrums, which caused me to go deaf. I just recently got the hearing aids last November; I didn’t notice how bad my hearing was.”

With hearing aids in place and a goal in front of her, Williams is excited to jump into the first-responder world as an EMT, starting right here in Moffat County.

“I want to start out here; this is home. I want to get the experience of what Northwest Colorado offers as an EMT. It’s a unique part of the country and offers a place to gain a bunch of experience,” Williams said.

From being the last name called to potentially being the first on the scene, Williams aims to leave a lasting impression no matter where she goes.

Managing Editor Joshua Carney can be reached at 970-875-1790 or jcarney@craigdailypress.com.

