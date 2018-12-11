Last chance to vote for Craig Press Hunter Photo Contest

Time is running out to vote for your favorite snapshot of the hunting season in Craig Press’s 2018 Hunter Photo Contest.

Readers can cast their votes online for submitted photos of area hunters out in the field or with their successfully harvested deer, elk or other animals.

The deadline to vote for your favorite photo in the gallery is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.

After the votes are tallied, Craig Press will provide the winner a $250 gift certificate to MJK Sales & Feed. The contest is sponsored by the newspaper, MJK and The Copy Shop.

The online gallery is available at http://explorecontests.secondstreetapp.com/Hunter-Photo-Contest-2018/gallery.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.