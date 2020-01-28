Last chance to register for CNCC travel class, overseas trip to Scotland

There can be only one opportunity…

Colorado Northwestern Community College is in the final days of registration for its upcoming yearly travel program.

Take the class

History comes alive through the literature of the “Outlander” book and TV series by Diana Gabaldon. Learn the fact and fiction behind the series and prepare to travel to Scotland to experience being an Outlander. The class runs from 5 to 6:45 p.m. April 23 to May 28. The class cost is $100 and includes textbook and class only. Travel fees are not included and must be booked for separately.

Take the trip

Join CNCC for the trip of a lifetime exploring Scotland. CNCC’s travel partner Education First has provided a fully customized travel experience. The eight-day tour begins when the group departs the United States to arrive the next morning in the Scottish capital of Glasgow, adventure through the scenic Scottish Highlands where the heather will be blooming, staying in Fort William and Inverness before ending in Edinburgh.

Travel Orientation Sessions will be in February and March with travel May 11 to May 18.

The trip starts at $2,880 for land only or $3,930 for land and air, with additional options for single room rates, and travel to and from Craig.

Learn more and register by Jan. 31 at CNCC.edu/CommunityEd or by calling 970-824-1109 or 877-485-4184 or visiting http://www.efcollegestudytours.com/professors-trip/2337114PX.