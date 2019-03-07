Last chance: Final reminder to apply for scholarships with applications due mid-March

Editor’s note: Scholarship listings are compiled from information provided by Moffat County High School and other organizations. Unless other instructions are provided, visit MCHS Counselor Paula Duzik or call her at 970-824-7036 for more information and applications.

Due in March

• March 15 — Colorado Garden Foundation is offering one full, four-year scholarship to a senior attending a Colorado college and majoring in an agriculture-related field.

• March 15 — Colorado Masons is offering the Colorado Masons’ Benevolent Fund Scholarship to seniors. Amounts vary but can be up to $7,000 per year and renewable. Visit cmbfa.org for an application and information.

• March 15 — Craig Rotary Club is offering four $1,000 scholarships to seniors.

• March 20 — American Public Works Association West Slope Branch is accepting scholarship applications from students planning to study biology (emphasis in public sector), civil engineering, drafting, environmental, construction management, construction inspection, landscape architecture, structural engineering, geology, G.I.S./data management, vo-tech/trade school, surveying, public administration, and traffic engineering. Additional information and the application is available at colorado.apwa.net/pagedetails/17533.

• March 26 — Craig Kiwanis is offering several scholarships to seniors and current college students.

• March 26 — The family of Sarah Fleming and Craig Kiwanis is offering the Sarah Fleming Memorial Scholarship to seniors.

• March 29 — Moffat County 4-H Foundation is offering scholarships to seniors and current college students who have participated in 4-H and/or FFA.

• March 29 — The Family of Franklin "Pud" Stetson is offering a $1,500 memorial scholarship to a high school senior or current college students who participated in 4-H and/or FFA, has a 3.0 or higher grade point average, and will be pursuing a degree in agricultural or business.

• March 29 — PEO Chapter AJ is offering two $1,000 scholarships to senior girls.

• March 29 — Moffat County Sheriff's Office is offering one $1,000 scholarship to seniors.

• March 29 — Colorado County Clerks Association is offering scholarships to seniors.

• March 29 — Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club is offering one $1,000 scholarship to seniors.

• March 30 — Associated Builders and Contractors Rocky Mountain Chapter is offering four scholarships to students pursuing a career in construction. For more information and to obtain an application visit abcrmc.org/bob-piper-scholarship.

• March 31 — Bears Ears Sportsman Club and Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA and Bears Ears Sportsman Club are offering scholarships to seniors who have been involved in shooting sports.

More scholarship opportunities

• studentscholarships.org and scholarships.com continuously update scholarship opportunities.

• collegexpress.com offers several scholarships to seniors.

• Students interested in attending a trade school can apply for an Imagine America Scholarship at imagine-america.org/applyforscholarships.

• Visit collegecovered.com to learn more about financial aid.

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or call 970-875-1794.