Laps for Love at The Haven to continue throughout February

The Haven Assisted Living is hosting Laps for Love throughout this February outside of the building at 300 S. Shelton Lane in Hayden.

Community members are invited to enjoy the groomed track around The Haven on snowshoes or cross country skis. People can also log their laps for a chance to win prizes.

It is free to participate, but a $10 suggested donation to support The Haven is encouraged. Participants are also welcome to stop in for a cup of coffee or hot chocolate with the residents during daylight hours.

Visit HavenSeniorLiving.org/LapsForLove to sign up or donate. For more, call 970-871-7609.