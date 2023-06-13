Lance Scranton: Unplugged

The most reassuring thing that I’ve noticed since retiring from Moffat County School District and taking a position in Baggs, Wyo., is how many people have stopped me on the street or in the aisles of our favorite stores to tell me how much they appreciate all I have done and how happy they are for my next adventure.

Most ask right away if we are moving north and I assure them that we are staying put in Craig. This is home for us and we can’t think of a better place for me to “semi-retire.”

The next question is always about the drive and how many miles I’ll be putting on each year. Well, I know people who drive quite a few miles to work everyday to or from places like Steamboat, Maybell, Hayden or Meeker. I’m a walker and a biker so my routine will definitely have to be adjusted, but it will be a part of my new job experience that I will have to make an adjustment for each day.

It can’t be a coincidence the number of people who have gone out of their way to let me know how much they have been affected by my time at Moffat County High School, and by extension, the school district. In 25 years, you see a bunch of changes, and for some reason, MCSD has seen more turnover and change in my 25 years than the average school district has in a lifetime! Seven superintendents, six principals and eight athletic directors have come and gone (it might be more but I’m close).

Each one comes with a different view and a solution for whatever district woe they feel compelled to address.

I’ve always maintained that if the district just did something with fidelity for more than a few years, it would likely bring about something approximating success — at least in the eyes of some. Teachers and coaches roll with the changes and do their level best to continue getting excited about any, and every, new change that rolls out every other year. Learning new systems and methods for the best way to deliver instruction is inherently interesting, but it just seems that we never really gave anything a chance so we can figure out if it works … or not.

Change is inevitable, and the best idea has got to be just around the next corner. I hope for great things as the school district embarks on a new vision that will help engage students to become the learners we all hope for as teachers. Surely something will stick and success will become a measurable reality, as opposed to starting again, and again, and again.

As I slowly unplug from the mainframe that has consumed the last 25 years of my professional career, it is with a reassurance to myself and this community that I will continue to align myself with the best characteristics of our great little corner of the world. We are living in a culture bound up in weird methodologies, with policies and procedures that subject our kids and our countrymen to the level of pawnship.

But all of that aside, it is so very important to understand just how much of our country is pretty much unaffected by the constant media manipulation designed to make us feel like we have little control over our own lives and would like nothing more than for all of us walking around in despair.

You might read it in a headline and hear someone going off about something the government is doing to take away our freedoms or try to manage our lives. Sure, there’s a bunch going on locally and nationally that I might not agree with, and we should surely take a stand. We all have a responsibility to voice our opinion, make sure we get all the facts, submit to those who are in charge, but never follow blindly or without asking the questions that are critical for openness and transparency.

We live in a great country and a great town, and it only stays that way if we all keep actively involved in holding accountable the people charged with our very livelihood and success. You can unplug from the mainframe, but you are still responsible for the operation of democracy and freedom. State and local government, public schools, community libraries and all of our public institutions serve at our behest, not the other way around.