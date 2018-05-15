Lance Scranton: Ultimate freedom?

One of the great advantages of technology is the vast number of voices you can hear from, and how many different types of attitudes there are about life. You don't have to look far to realize we are in the middle of a cultural cornucopia of ever-widening thoughts and beliefs.

No matter your creed, cultural beliefs, customs or lifestyle choices, it's safe to say we are all in this together, and our future kind of depends on the notion that we should all try to figure out how to make things better for those who will come along after us.

But, what if everything you thought was culturally important was changing — and changing fast? Choosing not to cast aspersions or make judgments about how people think or believe is, on the surface, admirable, but what if someone you were talking to believed getting a college education, paying for student loans, having children and buying a house are setbacks to gaining independence and freedom.

This isn't made-up stuff; there are many people who promote the value of "ultimate freedom" and being able to retire by the time they are in their 30s. Kids, college, loans and a house are all impediments to living a life of frugality and building up an investment portfolio as quickly as possible and living off the interest as early as you can.

Sure sounds like a cool idea if you're like many people, who spend a major portion of their lives paying off student loans and a mortgage, while raising kids and getting by, hoping your sixties might find you with a bit of a nest egg and a home you own free and clear, with kids who are doing their thing and bringing the grandkidsv for a visit every now and then.

Take a look at the demographics in our country today, and you just might start to believe that freedom has become a very different word for many in our culture.

Maybe freedom isn't about accepting the task of making a future for those generations after us anymore. Freedom, to some, means getting what you can out what has been made, living off of it the rest of their lives and doing what they like.

Sounds like a plan. It's not a great one, but it's a plan that seems to be attracting many adherents.

Lance Scranton is a teacher and coach at Moffat County High School.