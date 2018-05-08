Lance Scranton: Thanks for everything, moms!

Yes, it's that time of year when we thank moms for many of the things that help make our culture work. I work in a profession that involves moms on a number of different fronts — some as parents, some as my co-workers and some as my bosses, and they all have one thing in common: They really do care about the things that bring out the joy of children.

Mother's Day is about recognizing moms for what they mean to all of us.

I wouldn't be who I am today without my mom, who sacrificed to raise six children and still is my biggest fan. I have four boys of my own, and I admit freely that, without my wife, our house would be a complete disaster. All gender politics aside, when a mom functions as she was designed, our world is a much better place. Moms make sure the little things are important and make us realize how valuable and priceless each of us is as a person.

I was raised by my mom to believe that character and actions speak much louder than gender. It's no wonder that, by virtue of their character and actions, I find some particular women easy to look up to and admire — obviously, my own mother and my wife, but also those moms who find themselves in situations they never asked for, nor deserved, and who still manage to make things work, because they know what is truly important.

Dads are good helpers (sometimes) but we are built differently, think differently and use different parts of our nature when it comes to parenting. My first inclination is to tell my kids to deal with things and move on, but their mom wants to know why and how they feel, and who wronged them in the process and who they need to go see to make it right (this part can be scary, depending on who you are).

In the wise words of one of my favorite moms, "If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman."

This one hits really close to home for a columnist who likes to say a lot! But, more importantly, it was the same women who was fond of saying, “Disciplining yourself to do what you know is right and important, although difficult, is the high road to pride, self-esteem, and personal satisfaction."

I'm sure a man has said something similar, but it just means more coming from the Iron Lady.

Finally, in a world beset by name-calling, vitriol, backbiting and gossip, it was that same mom who once famously said, “It pays to know the enemy — not least because, at some time, you may have the opportunity to turn him into a friend.”

Most men would look for a way to defeat the enemy, but, just like a mom, she was looking for a way to modulate the things that tear at our culture.

Thanks for everything, moms!

Lance Scranton is a teacher and coach at Moffat County High School.