Lance Scranton mindful of student success as Best High School Teacher

Lance Scranton, pictured in May with is family following son Cale's graduation, was voted Best High School Teacher in the 2019 Best of Moffat County.

File Photo

With two decades of his life invested in his workplace, Lance Scranton has put in plenty of time at Moffat County High School.

The recipient of Best High School Teacher, Scranton has been part of MCHS since 1998, both as an English teacher and a coach.

Having been voted by community members for the distinction multiple times, Scranton said it remains a big honor, though it’s one he doesn’t claim purely as an individual.

“I’m just one person doing my job, but there’s a lot of teachers here who are doing a great job every day for our students,” he said.

Scranton has seen three of his four sons graduate from Moffat County in the past five years, but he has seen hundreds more Bulldogs both in an academic capacity and in sports such as football and track and field.

“The thing about teaching high school, number one, you’ve gotta listen,” he said. “Number two, you’ve gotta love them. If you don’t love kids, there’s no sense teaching them. That’s the business we’re in, trying to make an impact on their lives and maybe learn something along the way.”

Best of Moffat County 2019 Best of Moffat County 2019

Scranton pointed to the growth of advanced placement classes in recent years as a way to chart how pupils are taking in information, forming opinions and maturing beyond merely memorizing facts and literary passages.

“It’s a pretty rigid curriculum, and there’s certain timelines you have to follow,” he said. “It’s fun to watch because it’s such a different dynamic with the level of kids who are really eager to learn and want to dig down deep and get to know literature at a much deeper level.”

He added that molding young scholars must come with a personal connection.

“Most of the things they remember are probably not necessarily things from the classroom but how you treat them as a person that makes a difference,” Scranton said.